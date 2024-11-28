Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at Tigress Financial

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Tigress Financial from $85.00 to $135.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TWLO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Twilio from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.87.

NYSE TWLO opened at $102.91 on Wednesday. Twilio has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $108.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.04, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.32.

In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $435,766.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,566,821.07. The trade was a 3.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $271,393.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,919,646.26. This trade represents a 2.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,946 shares of company stock worth $3,354,771. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp grew its position in shares of Twilio by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 5,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

