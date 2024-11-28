Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Purchased by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 178.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,613 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,481,000. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 35,119 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 35,227 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,097 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 149.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 55,583 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 33,324 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 268,887 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $20,209,000 after purchasing an additional 23,191 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

NYSE UBER opened at $71.64 on Thursday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.84 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $150.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.79. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $2,025,162.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,821,368.10. The trade was a 20.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

