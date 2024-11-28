UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Boosts Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,741,549 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 140,390 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 0.6% of UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 1.08% of Adobe worth $2,455,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 66,909.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,378,390 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $713,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,333 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $663,745,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,690,163 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,017,373,000 after buying an additional 787,356 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 55,496.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 572,645 shares of the software company’s stock worth $318,127,000 after acquiring an additional 571,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Adobe by 982.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 541,670 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $300,919,000 after acquiring an additional 491,627 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total value of $13,039,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,700 shares in the company, valued at $186,569,166. This trade represents a 6.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.82, for a total transaction of $786,144.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,675,744.42. The trade was a 7.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,187 shares of company stock worth $17,736,369. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADBE opened at $513.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $433.97 and a 52 week high of $638.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $503.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $519.76. The firm has a market cap of $226.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 42.82%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.82 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $635.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Argus raised Adobe to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $606.40.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

