UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $947.90 Million Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC cut its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,213,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 749,617 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.55% of NextEra Energy worth $947,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $184,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 128,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,207,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 45,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 182,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,676,000 after acquiring an additional 21,133 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $316,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on NEE shares. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.85.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $302,808.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,401.44. This represents a 20.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:NEE opened at $78.54 on Thursday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $53.95 and a one year high of $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $161.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.79.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.95%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.