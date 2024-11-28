UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Raises Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,142,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,151 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $832,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TT. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 35,914.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,645,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,569 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 35.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,550,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,460,000 after acquiring an additional 671,691 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 7,363.1% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 422,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,067,000 after acquiring an additional 417,120 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,337,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,018,563,000 after buying an additional 397,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 162.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 447,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,263,000 after buying an additional 277,274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TT opened at $416.09 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $396.69 and a 200 day moving average of $358.08. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $221.22 and a 52 week high of $422.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.14. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TT shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. HSBC cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $405.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $397.64.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

