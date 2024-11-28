UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Sells 302,420 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lessened its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,457,242 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 302,420 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.30% of T-Mobile US worth $713,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. FMR LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,893,770 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,660,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,394 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,751,007 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $837,032,000 after buying an additional 303,582 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,844,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 21,580.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 249,981 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,586,000 after buying an additional 248,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,784,000. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 1,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $308,112.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,824,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,627,872. This represents a 0.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.73, for a total value of $4,754,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,124 shares in the company, valued at $89,891,418.52. This represents a 5.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 340,750 shares of company stock valued at $72,863,634. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.83.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $246.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.83. The firm has a market cap of $285.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.50. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.96 and a twelve month high of $248.15.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 12.96%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. Analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 29.65%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

