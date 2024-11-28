Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.20.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Ultrapar Participações stock opened at $3.06 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Ultrapar Participações has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $6.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.61.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the third quarter worth $46,000. Freedom Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the third quarter worth $48,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the second quarter worth $57,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 30.3% in the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 15,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Ultrapar Participações by 567.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 15,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 13,461 shares during the last quarter. 3.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

