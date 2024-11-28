United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Short Interest Update

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, a growth of 208.1% from the October 31st total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
UUGRY traded up $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $28.67. The company had a trading volume of 467,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,941. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.54 and a 200-day moving average of $26.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. United Utilities Group has a one year low of $24.47 and a one year high of $29.68.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.4369 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.
United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes.
