United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Short Interest Update

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, a growth of 208.1% from the October 31st total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

United Utilities Group Price Performance

UUGRY traded up $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $28.67. The company had a trading volume of 467,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,941. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.54 and a 200-day moving average of $26.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. United Utilities Group has a one year low of $24.47 and a one year high of $29.68.

Get United Utilities Group alerts:

United Utilities Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.4369 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut shares of United Utilities Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup raised shares of United Utilities Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of United Utilities Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.