Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya Sells 1,411 Shares of Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $109,154.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,586.56. This represents a 7.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Natalia Mirgorodskaya also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 20th, Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,511 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $105,543.35.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 5,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $205,150.00.

Upstart Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST opened at $78.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.64 and a beta of 1.97. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $86.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UPST shares. Citigroup raised shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $56.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Upstart from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. BTIG Research upgraded Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Upstart from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Upstart from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upstart

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPST. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Upstart during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Upstart by 125.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Upstart during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

Further Reading

