V Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VCHYF) Short Interest Update

V Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VCHYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 35.6% from the October 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

V Technology Stock Performance

Shares of VCHYF remained flat at $18.18 during trading hours on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.09. V Technology has a 1 year low of $16.83 and a 1 year high of $18.18.

V Technology Company Profile

V Technology Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and service of equipment for flat panel displays (FPDs) and semiconductors in Japan. It offers manufacturing and inspection equipment for the inspection, repair, and measurement of FPDs. The company also provides photomask equipment; parts and materials for manufacturing FPDs; maintenance services; salvage services; and staffing services.

