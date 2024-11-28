Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Short Interest Down 55.7% in November

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a decrease of 55.7% from the October 31st total of 41,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Valeo Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Valeo stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $4.15. 7,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,196. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.10 and its 200-day moving average is $5.38. Valeo has a one year low of $4.15 and a one year high of $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.84.

About Valeo

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells products and systems for automakers in France, other European countries, Africa, North America, South America, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

