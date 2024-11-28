Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Short Interest Down 55.7% in November

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a decrease of 55.7% from the October 31st total of 41,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Valeo Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of Valeo stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $4.15. 7,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,196. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.10 and its 200-day moving average is $5.38. Valeo has a one year low of $4.15 and a one year high of $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.84.
About Valeo
