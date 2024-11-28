Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Stock Holdings Decreased by Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank lowered its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

VLO stock opened at $138.55 on Thursday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $120.21 and a 52 week high of $184.79. The company has a market capitalization of $43.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.16. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $32.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $172.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $169.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.86.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

