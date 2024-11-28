Valeura Energy (LON:VLU) Trading Down 0.3% – Should You Sell?

Valeura Energy Inc. (LON:VLU – Get Free Report) traded down 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 35.50 ($0.45) and last traded at GBX 35.50 ($0.45). 45,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 29,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35.60 ($0.45).

Valeura Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £30.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 35.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 35.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

Valeura Energy Company Profile

Valeura Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Thailand and in Turkey. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Singapore.

