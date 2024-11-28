Valhi, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:VHI)

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.

Valhi has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years. Valhi has a dividend payout ratio of 9.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Valhi alerts:

Valhi Price Performance

NYSE:VHI opened at $26.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $740.05 million, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.64 and its 200 day moving average is $24.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Valhi has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $41.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VHI shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Valhi from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Valhi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Get Our Latest Report on Valhi

Valhi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company’s Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valhi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valhi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.