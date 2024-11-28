Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTFX) Short Interest Update

Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTFX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the October 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTFX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 3.55% of Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF Trading Up 12.4 %

NASDAQ:BTFX traded up $6.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.32. The stock had a trading volume of 89,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,869. Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $16.34 and a twelve month high of $64.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.75.

About Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF

The Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF (BTFX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures index. The fund seeks to achieve 2x daily Bitcoin index returns via Bitcoin futures contracts, mitigating risks through collateral investments and the use of reverse repurchase agreements.

