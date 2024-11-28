VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Shares Bought by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 61.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 203,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,727,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $473,000. Goepper Burkhardt LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 50,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. TPG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $7,572,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 15,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

BATS:MOAT opened at $98.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.86.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

