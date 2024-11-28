Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Position Boosted by Noesis Capital Mangement Corp

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Axiom Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 7,251,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,912,000 after purchasing an additional 614,652 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 40,514.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,542,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,878,000 after buying an additional 5,528,660 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,986,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,378,000 after acquiring an additional 46,171 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,580,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,041,000 after acquiring an additional 40,907 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,982,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,381,000 after acquiring an additional 70,828 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $405.72 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $294.34 and a 52 week high of $410.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $392.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $376.10.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

