Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,865,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,043 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,100,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 219.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 271,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,154,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,297,000 after buying an additional 26,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period.

VUG stock opened at $405.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $139.77 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $392.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $376.10. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $294.34 and a 12-month high of $410.94.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

