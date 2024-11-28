VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Short Interest Down 92.0% in November

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 92.0% from the October 31st total of 49,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

CDC stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.51. The stock had a trading volume of 17,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,761. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $54.50 and a 1-year high of $67.76. The stock has a market cap of $860.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,350.01 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.22.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.121 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4,199.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF ( NASDAQ:CDC Free Report ) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.31% of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $10,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

