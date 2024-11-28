VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Short Interest Down 92.0% in November

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 92.0% from the October 31st total of 49,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance
CDC stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.51. The stock had a trading volume of 17,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,761. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $54.50 and a 1-year high of $67.76. The stock has a market cap of $860.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,350.01 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.22.
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.121 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4,199.41%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile
The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Eli Lilly, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca: 2025 Vaccine Makers to Watch
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- DICK’S Sporting Goods: The Under-the-Radar Buy-and-Hold Winner
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- 2 Cheap Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy Instead of Chasing IonQ
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.