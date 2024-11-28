Vinva Investment Management Ltd Acquires 100 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in KLA were worth $7,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in KLA by 9.2% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new position in KLA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 49.6% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of KLA by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,077,000 after buying an additional 11,764 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $632.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.29. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $527.11 and a 1-year high of $896.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $704.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $758.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $7.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.30. KLA had a return on equity of 105.16% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 30.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.05%.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of KLA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $750.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on KLA from $900.00 to $765.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $925.00 price target on shares of KLA in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on KLA from $760.00 to $725.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $815.55.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

