Vinva Investment Management Ltd Boosts Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Booking were worth $7,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Booking in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Booking by 133.3% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Booking from $4,025.00 to $3,860.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,100.00 to $5,005.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,600.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Booking from $4,100.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,820.50.

Booking Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $5,223.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $172.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.38. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,079.50 and a 1 year high of $5,237.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4,552.59 and a 200-day moving average of $4,071.32.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Booking’s payout ratio is 23.75%.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

