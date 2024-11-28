Vinva Investment Management Ltd Has $10.31 Million Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,850 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $10,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 0.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 48,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 13.2% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Price Performance

TSN stock opened at $64.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.96. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.51 and a 12-month high of $66.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Tyson Foods

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 185,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total transaction of $11,822,575.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,003,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,525,159.98. The trade was a 5.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Wes Morris sold 22,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total transaction of $1,428,721.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,409.27. This trade represents a 58.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 414,814 shares of company stock valued at $26,450,955 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.