Vinva Investment Management Ltd Has $11.35 Million Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,697 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Lennar were worth $11,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 350,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,364,000 after purchasing an additional 6,136 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lennar by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in Lennar by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 14,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 6,824 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

LEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lennar from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Lennar from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lennar from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lennar from $154.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.29.

Lennar stock opened at $174.16 on Thursday. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $125.17 and a twelve month high of $193.80. The stock has a market cap of $47.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.28. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 14.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.25%.

In other Lennar news, Director Jeffrey Sonnenfeld sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total value of $3,064,775.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,148,654.57. This trade represents a 42.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

