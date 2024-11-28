Vinva Investment Management Ltd Increases Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,524 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,773 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in SEA were worth $6,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kaizen Investment Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in SEA in the third quarter worth about $587,544,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SEA by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 20,902,378 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,971,303,000 after buying an additional 5,517,559 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in SEA by 15.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 39,564,018 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $3,730,096,000 after acquiring an additional 5,295,590 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in shares of SEA by 45.2% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,522,441 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $322,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in SEA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,989,000. Institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $115.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $66.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 771.40 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.90. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $117.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

SE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Dbs Bank raised shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on SEA from $94.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Phillip Securities reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of SEA in a report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SEA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.21.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

