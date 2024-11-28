VTG (ETR:VT9) Stock Price Up ∞ – Here’s Why

VTG AG (ETR:VT9 – Get Free Report) traded up ∞ on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €53.00 ($55.79) and last traded at €52.90 ($55.68). 51,775 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 31,566 shares.
VTG Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is €52.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €52.90. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.10.
VTG Company Profile
VTG Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wagon hire and rail logistics company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Railcar, Rail Logistics, and Tank Container Logistics. The Railcar segment hires out its rail freight wagons in its own fleet; provides management and technical support services to external wagon fleets, as well as maintenance services for rail freight cars and their components; and manufactures tank wagons.
