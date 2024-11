Wayfair (NYSE:W) Trading Down 6.1% – Time to Sell?

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) dropped 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $45.21 and last traded at $45.33. Approximately 2,438,593 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 4,444,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.27.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on Wayfair from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Wayfair from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Wayfair from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.28.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.21.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,011 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.42, for a total transaction of $49,963.62. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,802 shares in the company, valued at $7,502,054.84. This trade represents a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total value of $1,269,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 179,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,576,578.63. This trade represents a 14.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,868 shares of company stock valued at $3,272,548 in the last ninety days. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Wayfair during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, d├ęcor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

