Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Purchases 176 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 66.3% in the third quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 21,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,459,000 after acquiring an additional 8,434 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 24,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 113,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the third quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% in the third quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 10,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $249.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $703.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $152.72 and a fifty-two week high of $254.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Baird R W lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

