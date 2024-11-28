Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Director Sells $141,609.48 in Stock

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) Director Blake G. Modersitzki sold 10,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total value of $141,609.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 281,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,795.12. This trade represents a 3.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Weave Communications Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Weave Communications stock opened at $14.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.95. Weave Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50.

Get Weave Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WEAV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Weave Communications from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Weave Communications from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Weave Communications from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weave Communications

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in Weave Communications by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,760,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,028 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Weave Communications by 10.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,342,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,374,000 after purchasing an additional 312,392 shares during the period. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Weave Communications in the second quarter valued at $11,590,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Weave Communications by 19.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 950,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,169,000 after purchasing an additional 155,054 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Weave Communications by 13.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 883,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,308,000 after buying an additional 101,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Weave Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Weave Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weave Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.