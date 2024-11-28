Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 27th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAI opened at $12.49 on Thursday. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.47 and a 1-year high of $13.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.41.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

