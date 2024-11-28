WFA of San Diego LLC Cuts Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

WFA of San Diego LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,166 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 76,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 27,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPST stock opened at $50.56 on Thursday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.13 and a 1-year high of $50.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.49.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.