WFA of San Diego LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

WFA of San Diego LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 1.4% of WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 275.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,411,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,424,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 505.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 813,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,515,000 after buying an additional 679,010 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG opened at $203.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $162.98 and a 12-month high of $204.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $199.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.08.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

