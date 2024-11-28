What is B. Riley’s Estimate for OPI FY2024 Earnings?

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Free Report) – B. Riley reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Office Properties Income Trust in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 27th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.15 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.16. The consensus estimate for Office Properties Income Trust’s current full-year earnings is $2.26 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Office Properties Income Trust’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Office Properties Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Office Properties Income Trust stock opened at $1.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.09. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $7.53.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($1.61). The firm had revenue of $120.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.93 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%.

Office Properties Income Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is presently -8.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Office Properties Income Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optas LLC bought a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 40.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the third quarter valued at $65,000. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

OPI is a national REIT focused on owning and leasing high quality office and mixed-use properties in select growth-oriented U.S. markets. As of December 31, 2023, approximately 64% of OPI's revenues were from investment grade rated tenants. OPI owned 152 properties as of December 31, 2023, with approximately 20.5 million square feet located in 30 states and Washington, DC In 2023, OPI was named as an Energy Star® Partner of the Year for the sixth consecutive year.

