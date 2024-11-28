What is Roth Capital’s Estimate for WGO Q1 Earnings?

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital reduced their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 26th. Roth Capital analyst S. Stember now forecasts that the construction company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Winnebago Industries’ current full-year earnings is $3.52 per share.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.72 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 0.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS.

WGO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Winnebago Industries from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries Price Performance

WGO stock opened at $58.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 194.57 and a beta of 1.60. Winnebago Industries has a one year low of $49.68 and a one year high of $75.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Winnebago Industries

In other news, SVP Bret A. Woodson sold 12,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $690,271.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,953.92. This represents a 33.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Happe purchased 2,500 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.52 per share, for a total transaction of $138,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 285,953 shares in the company, valued at $15,876,110.56. This trade represents a 0.88 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Winnebago Industries

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 222.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 69.1% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 4,038.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.