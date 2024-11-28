What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for FANG FY2024 Earnings?

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report issued on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $15.57 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $15.53. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $16.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.73 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.26 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $14.61 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.84 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.89 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $15.82 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FANG. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $235.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $237.00 to $233.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.00.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

FANG opened at $176.19 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $182.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.18. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $145.70 and a 1 year high of $214.50. The stock has a market cap of $51.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.62 by ($1.24). The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 33.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.49 EPS.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 20.61%.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In related news, Director Mark Lawrence Plaumann sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $208,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,872. This represents a 19.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lyndal Greth sold 13,212,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $2,313,698,661.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,037,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,732,485.09. This trade represents a 92.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 146,870 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $28,008,000 after acquiring an additional 47,951 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth $3,935,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 49,411 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,155,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 11.3% in the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 2,027 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

