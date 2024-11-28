Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Bought by Providence Capital Advisors LLC

Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1.8% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,858,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,513,000 after purchasing an additional 84,574 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 14.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,019,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,094,000 after purchasing an additional 258,871 shares during the period. Newport Trust Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 23.8% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 1,402,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,381,000 after purchasing an additional 269,976 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 46.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 981,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,304,000 after purchasing an additional 312,729 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 84.4% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 532,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,418,000 after acquiring an additional 243,743 shares during the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

Shares of WHR opened at $111.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $84.18 and a 52-week high of $125.68.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 21.41%. Whirlpool’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.50.

Insider Activity at Whirlpool

In other Whirlpool news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 3,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $326,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,000. This represents a 14.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James W. Peters sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.48, for a total transaction of $626,880.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,343,233.60. This represents a 12.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Whirlpool Profile

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

