William Raymond Wagner Sells 1,000 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $93,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,840.22. This trade represents a 5.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Akamai Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $93.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.91 and its 200-day moving average is $96.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $84.70 and a one year high of $129.17.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,836 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,860 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AKAM shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 15th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.47.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

