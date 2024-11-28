Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Short Interest Down 75.0% in November

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the October 31st total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Wilmar International Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:WLMIY traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.65. 48,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,544. Wilmar International has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $27.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.75.
About Wilmar International
