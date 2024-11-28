WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS) Stock Price Up 0.5% – Here’s Why

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $64.48 and last traded at $64.29. Approximately 21,514 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 40,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.98.

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 3.5% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 46,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. FSA Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 36.6% during the first quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Family Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 37,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period.

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

