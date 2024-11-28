Woodward, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 ResultsOn November 25, 2024, Woodward, Inc. disclosed its operational outcomes for the fourth quarter and fiscal year that concluded on September 30, 2024. The company released a detailed new

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Woodward’s 8K filing here.
Woodward Company Profile
Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.
