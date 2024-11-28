XBP Europe (NASDAQ:XBP) Shares Down 0.9% – Here’s Why

Shares of XBP Europe Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBP – Get Free Report) traded down 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.04 and last traded at $1.08. 21,065 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 613,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.36.
XBP Europe Holdings, Inc provides bills, payments, and related solutions and services in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bills & Payments and Technology. The Bills & Payments segment focuses on optimizing how bills and payments are processed by businesses of all sizes and industries.
