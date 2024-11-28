Xcelerate Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCRT) Short Interest Down 75.4% in November

Xcelerate Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCRT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 75.4% from the October 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 584,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Xcelerate Trading Down 4.4 %

OTCMKTS:XCRT traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.03. 60,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,225. Xcelerate has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02.

Xcelerate Company Profile

Xcelerate Inc acquires engineering/patents and applies to early-stage medical technology companies. The company engages in the formulation, packaging and marketing of consumer health and beauty, and clinically tested skin care products; development of artificial intelligence and virtual health technology to assist patients; owning and licensing the rights to various forms of medical equipment.

