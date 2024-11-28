Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, a drop of 43.2% from the October 31st total of 70,900 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 128,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Xinyuan Real Estate in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:XIN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,234. Xinyuan Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $7.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.85 and its 200-day moving average is $3.22.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development and construction in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Malaysia, and the United Kingdom. The company develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

