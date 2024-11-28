Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Short Interest Up 102.8% in November

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 102.8% from the October 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Yankuang Energy Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS YZCAY traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,789. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.18. Yankuang Energy Group has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $19.95.

Yankuang Energy Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.3264 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This is a boost from Yankuang Energy Group’s previous dividend of $0.26.

Yankuang Energy Group Company Profile

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal in China and internationally. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy, chemical industry, etc.; manufactures, installs, and sells mining equipment and machinery; manufactures and sells coal mining and excavating equipment, cable, and rubber products; manufactures and sells methanol, acetic acid, ethyl acetate, caprolactam, naphtha, crude liquid wax, etc.; produces and sells chemicals and synthesis catalyst; explores for potash mineral; and sells coal mine machinery equipment and accessories, construction materials, petroleum products, and mineral products.

