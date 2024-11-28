YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YMAG) Declares Dividend of $0.23

YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YMAG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 13th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.2261 per share on Monday, December 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.
YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of YMAG stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $19.39. The stock had a trading volume of 548,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,995. YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETF has a one year low of $17.15 and a one year high of $21.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.67.
YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETF Company Profile
