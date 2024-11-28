YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.22 Per Share

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 28th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 1.2208 per share on Monday, December 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This is a boost from YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.68.
YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.22. 4,494,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,615,829. YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF has a one year low of $11.07 and a one year high of $25.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.34.
YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile
