YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.22 Per Share

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 28th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 1.2208 per share on Monday, December 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This is a boost from YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.68.

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.22. 4,494,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,615,829. YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF has a one year low of $11.07 and a one year high of $25.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.34.

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile

The YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (TSLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Tesla stock (TSLA) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options.

