Zacks Research Has Bearish Estimate for BR Q1 Earnings

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.74. The consensus estimate for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $8.53 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ Q1 2027 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS.

BR has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $246.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.43.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:BR opened at $235.80 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $218.43 and a 200-day moving average of $209.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.80 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a twelve month low of $186.19 and a twelve month high of $237.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadridge Financial Solutions

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 384.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2,028.6% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 17,534 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.41, for a total transaction of $3,741,930.94. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 50,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,721,078.17. The trade was a 25.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Maura A. Markus sold 3,880 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.02, for a total transaction of $880,837.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,788 shares in the company, valued at $6,308,431.76. This represents a 12.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,294 shares of company stock worth $16,944,095. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.90%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

