Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) CFO Sells $612,458.00 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 7,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total value of $612,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,362 shares in the company, valued at $8,481,540.32. This trade represents a 6.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jeremy Hofmann also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zillow Group alerts:

On Wednesday, November 13th, Jeremy Hofmann sold 4,702 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total value of $347,759.92.

Zillow Group Price Performance

Zillow Group stock opened at $82.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.50 and a 200-day moving average of $53.44. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.06 and a 52 week high of $83.25.

Institutional Trading of Zillow Group

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $581.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.45 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 2.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 9.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 7.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 12,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. 20.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.65.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ZG

About Zillow Group

(Get Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.