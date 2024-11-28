Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA) Director Parvinder Thiara Sells 1,001,633 Shares of Stock

Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) Director Parvinder Thiara sold 1,001,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total transaction of $2,734,458.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Zura Bio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZURA opened at $3.00 on Thursday. Zura Bio Limited has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $6.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.03.

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.12). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zura Bio Limited will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Zura Bio

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Zura Bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zura Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zura Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zura Bio by 51.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Zura Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Zura Bio from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Zura Bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Zura Bio in a report on Thursday, September 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Zura Bio in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zura Bio in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.80.

About Zura Bio

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops Tibulizumab, an IgG-scFv bispecific dual-antagonist antibody engineered by the fusion of ixekizumab and tabalumab that neutralizes IL-17A and BAFF, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development; ZB-168, a monoclonal antibody that binds and neutralizes the IL-7 receptor chain that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and thymic stromal lymphopoietin immune pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.

