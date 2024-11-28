Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $125.56 Million Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 608,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,710 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $125,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMUS. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth about $45,771,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,561 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 18,622 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 5,147 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Daiwa America raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $236.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.83.

In other news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 132,309 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total value of $26,030,472.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,183,874.96. This trade represents a 7.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.73, for a total value of $4,754,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,124 shares in the company, valued at $89,891,418.52. This trade represents a 5.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 340,750 shares of company stock valued at $72,863,634 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $246.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $285.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.50. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.96 and a 12 month high of $248.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $222.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.83.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.29. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $20.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.65%.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

