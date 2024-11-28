Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $201.94 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 498,373 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,374 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 0.6% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $201,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.58, for a total transaction of $40,258.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,465 shares in the company, valued at $5,018,159.70. The trade was a 0.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 22,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.91, for a total value of $9,030,368.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,404 shares in the company, valued at $8,343,399.64. This trade represents a 51.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,188 shares of company stock valued at $15,624,585. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $459.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.00.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of HD opened at $427.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $424.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.01. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $308.59 and a one year high of $439.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $405.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $370.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.14. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $40.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 61.14%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

